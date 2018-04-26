  • National Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - You have a little over 2 days to round up your expired and unused prescriptions.

    This Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day Law enforcement across the Mid-South will provide a safe and convenient way for you to dispose of that unused medication.

    It's no questions asked. You can find a location nearest you.

