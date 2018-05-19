0 National Guard solider brought back to Memphis after being killed in California

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Private First Class Tara Turnage has returned to the Mid-South following a brief stint in California, with the Tennessee National Guard. However, her return home was not how the Turnage's family expected to welcome her back.

"I wanted her to come through those gates and say something," Turnage's mother LaQuita Darnell said. "This reception is a little different, it wasn't what I planned."

Turnage wasn't able to run into the arms of her family as they envisioned for her homecoming. Instead, she was escorted back to to the Mid-South inside a flag-draped coffin.

The 26-year-old was killed during a training exercise in California two weeks ago. The guardsman's mother, LaQuita Darnell, relived the moment she was told her daughter died on American soil.

"The guardsmen told us, they told us as a family and it was hard," she recalled.

Having to explain everything to Turnage's 7-year-old daughter was also difficult, But she now knows her mother's selfless sacrifice was immeasurable.

"Sometimes doing the right thing may not turn out the way you want it to, but still know that you've done it," Darnell said. "And you've done it for a good cause."

Turnage's father told FOX13 he spoke with his daughter the day before her untimely death. A conversation and memory he will forever cherish.

"She was like, 'Daddy, I moved to California.' I was like, 'No you didn't,'" Travis Coleman said. "She said 'No, I'm just kidding, it's beautiful out here. She said, 'I'll be out here for a month.'"

Unfortunately, the day after she passed away there are still many unanswered questions as to exactly what happened. The unknown brings with it uncontrollable tears, especially from Turnage's baby sister who is getting ready herself to join the National Guard.

"I don't question the why; I don't question the how, all I know is she's gone and none of that is going to bring her back," Darnell said. "And I don't want any other parent to have to go through this."

A final salute, for a fallen soldier.

What lives on, the family told FOX13 are the many memories of Turnage's infectious smile matched by a bigger than life personality.

The National Guard is still investigating exactly how Tara Turnage died. She will be given a full military funeral.

