0 National gun reform activist says he's visiting FedEx, amid calls to cut ties with the NRA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A school shooting survivor who's now a national activist for gun reform says he will visit Memphis-based FedEx this summer.

David Hogg survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Valentine's Day. He's one of several students who have stepped into the national spotlight, calling for gun reform in the wake of the shooting.

Hogg hasn't described the purpose of his upcoming visit to Memphis, and he has not announced a set date and time.

"See you this summer, 1000 Ridgeway Loop Memphis, Tennessee," Hogg tweeted Wednesday night. "That's FedEx."

FedEx has offices on the top two floors of the business complex off of Poplar Avenue in East Memphis, though its headquarters are on Hacks Cross Road, and the FedEx World Hub is located by the the Memphis International Airport.

Hogg did not respond to multiple requests by FOX13 for details about the chosen location, or the plans for the visit.

The teenage activist has been at odds with the shipping giant for months over its relationship with the National Rifle Association.

In response to his tweet, people on social media are speculating that Hogg is planning a protest in Memphis similar to others he's helped organize across the country.

FOX13 asked FedEx representatives if they had communicated with Hogg or his counterparts, but the emailed statement to FOX13 did not address that question, and FedEx did not acknowledge Hogg's recent tweets.

In response to FOX13's questions about Hogg's upcoming visit, FedEx said it would continue giving NRA members a discount for shipping, despite Hogg's demands for corporations to bleed the NRA of their support.

"The NRA is one of hundreds of organizations whose members receive discounted rates for FedEx shipping," Patrick Fitzgerald, senior vice president of integrated marking and communications for FedEx, said in an emailed statement to FOX13.

"FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues," the statement continued.

Although it will not cut ties with the NRA altogether, Fitzgerald said the shipping giant does support gun reform that restricts use of assault rifles. The shipping giant is calling for "urgent action" by lawmakers.

"FedEx opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians," Fitzgerald said. "While we strongly support the constitutional right of U.S. citizens to own firearms subject to appropriate background checks, FedEx views assault rifles and large capacity magazines as an inherent potential danger to schools, workplaces, and communities when such weapons are misused."

Hogg began targeting FedEx in the national media in February, shortly after a gunman killed 17 people at his high school.

"FedEx still has not dropped their deal with the NRA," Hogg said in an interview on MSNBC in February. "We're going to take action as consumers. We have the power in a business, just like we have the power in a democracy."

Hogg's efforts and those of his counterparts have continued since February.

Last week protesters held a "die-in" at a Publix grocery store in Florida, where protesters laid in the aisles of the a store as people shopped. They demanded the chain cut ties with the NRA and with lawmakers who accept money from the organization.

The efforts affected change.

Hours before the protest, Publix released a statement that read, "We decided earlier this week to suspend corporate-funded political contributions as we reevaluate our giving processes."

FOX13 asked Memphis Police if they'd received a request for a permit to protest at the FedEx location on Ridgeway Loop, but had not received a response as of Thursday afternoon.

"FedEx strongly supports continued public discussion of ongoing concerns about the prevention of gun violence and the protection of our students, schools, and communities," Fitzgerald said in the statement to FOX13.

Some Memphians told FOX13 the decision to pull its support from the NRA should be a "no-brainer."

"I think they should drop their ties with the NRA," Baker Haas, a 20-year-old in Memphis, said.

But not everyone supports Hogg's plan to eliminate the NRA's corporate support. Ricky Grayson does not see the NRA as a villain.

"I think the NRA is a fine organization," Grayson said. "I think FedEx does a good thing by supporting the NRA. Teaching people about guns is not a bad thing."

