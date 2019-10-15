0 Nation's largest car dealership accused of selling cars with unrepaired safety recalls

A consumer watchdog group said the nation's largest car dealership is selling used cars with unrepaired safety recalls.

It said some of the cars had faulty ignitions or airbags, but the sales are not against the law.

Now, the company is defending its actions.

Federal law does not allow dealerships to sell new cars with open recalls, but the law doesn't apply to used cars.

So, a dealership doesn't have to fix those recalls before a sale.

A warning for buyers looking to take home a used car, some may contain unfixed recalls.

The US public interest research group, known as PIRG, looked at more than 2400 cars sold at AutoNation dealerships across 12 states.

The survey said it found one in 9 used cars had defects.

Ed Mierzwinski with PIRG, said, "I think unrepaired recall cars are accidents waiting to happen."

A spokesperson for AutoNation denied that statistic and said the number is substantially less than one in 9.

The report said it found some used cars with faulty General Motors ignitions and recalled Takata airbags, that have both been linked to serious injury and death in cases unrelated to AutoNation.

In 2015, the daughter of a Jacksonville woman who was paralyzed after a Takata airbag exploded told her story.

Patricia Mincey's car was not connected to AutoNation, but it was linked to the Takata recall.

Mincey has since died from her injuries and Takata settled a lawsuit with her family.

A spokesperson for AutoNation said the company fully discloses any recall before selling a car to a customer.

The company said if the parts needed are available - the company fixes some recalls.

The former CEO of AutoNation had said back in 2015 it would stop selling used cars with open recalls, but the company later reversed that decision.

When we asked why - a spokesperson said the company adjusted its policies to be in line with government regulations.

Click here to check if your car currently has a recall.

