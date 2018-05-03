0 Nationwide changes to VA handbook after continued investigations by FOX13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nationwide changes have been made to the VA handbook after continued investigations by FOX13.

Policies have been re-written concerning how employee leave will be executed during incarceration. This, after a woman spent 60 days in jail following her 3rd D-U-I and still kept her job using donated vacation time. FOX13's brought you the original story of Brittney Lowe. This is the 2nd major change handed down by the VA because of Lowe.

Back in June of 2017, the VA Accountability Act was passed and the then VA Secretary David Shulkin said was the reason the law should be passed was Brittany Lowe. Now, we have learned you can no longer take approved leave from the VA to serve a jail sentence. If you are jailed, you will now be considered AWOL, or absent without leave.

"It's well overdue. In the service, if you're in the service between one and four years you get your first DUI you get a slap on the hand. The second time you're gone. She's had three," said Sean Higgins, a VA Whistleblower.

Higgins was talking about Brittney Lowe, the VA employee we told you about in March of last year, who after serving a 60 day sentence for her 3rd DUI kept her job at the VA. Due to Lowe's history, the handbook now makes that a fireable offense. Chapter 2, section B now states, "It is not appropriate to approve leave of any kind for the period of absence required to serve a jail or prison sentence." Those who are will now be considered absent without leave.

"Bottom line, it's always been wrong in the private sector, you can't get away with that. So why in the VA? If you can't get away with it in the service with veterans, how are people working for the veteran affairs getting away with it?," Higgins said.

This is the 2nd major change within the VA because of Brittney Lowe. In June of last year, the then Secretary of the VA David Shulkin, pushed for the VA Accountability Act, making it easier for the VA to fire employees. He used Lowe as an example, but Lowe is still employed at the VA.

"She still has a job and she still driving. That's the important part. She is still driving. Her job is not critical to the VA. She makes about $60,000 as an interior designer. For the VA. How is that helping veterans in interior design?," Higgins added.

Higgins blew the whistle on Lowe and still believes if the VA wants to regain the trust of those who served, they can start by making sure VA employees are living up to the founding principles of the VA.

"It's a slap in the face to everybody that's in the building doing the right thing," Higgins said.

We can tell you that Brittney Lowe is driving on a restricted license as per her latest sentence. In some cases, people with restricted licenses and multiple DUI's have to blow into a device to measure alcohol in their system before their car will start. We also reached out to the Memphis VA for comment they told us that Lowe served a 14 day suspension before the Accountability Act was passed.

