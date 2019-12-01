0 Nationwide Christmas tree shortage looming, organization says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The price of a Christmas tree this year may cost you more money than you were anticipating but there's still a tree shortage nationwide.

The 2008 recession is to blame for the spike in prices.

The National Christmas Tree Association said the average price for a Christmas tree is $76.

Millennials don't care about the price, the tree growers said.

Shoppers didn't waste any time getting their Christmas tree.

Lindsey Feldman just purchased hers for $59.

"We got it the day after Thanksgiving."

The National Christmas Tree Association said the demand is higher, despite the tree shortage. They say there was a 20 percent increase in the purchase of real trees.

Millennials are buying a number of them.

"I am technically a millennial. I'm an old millennial but yeah again I was always one who never did the tradition but now we're starting it now that we have a daughter. Maybe that's the trend, you get a little older and you do the traditions," Feldman explained.

Finding a tree may be more difficult in the days to come. Tree growers said the 2008 recession hurt the market. They're cutting 50 percent fewer trees this time around compared to last year.

It takes six to 10 years for a Christmas tree to grow.

"It is kind of shocking just for a tree that's for a couple of of weeks but it's for the memories and the pictures and all that so what's that worth right," Feldman stated.

Tree growers said the least expensive day to buy a Christmas tree is December 3.

Snowstorms in the Midwest and droughts on the West Coast are also to blame for the tree shortage.



