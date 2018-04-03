  • Navy veteran hit while riding motorcycle

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A military veteran is recovering from his injuries after he was hit while driving his motorcycle on Lamar Ave, and the driver of the car that hit him drove off.

    John Arellano said he is lucky to be alive. 

    He was riding on his bike Friday at the intersection on Lamar and Parkway East when all of a sudden a blue Sedan pulled out in front of him, causing a T-bone collision. He flipped over the car, bike totaled and in pain while the blue car took off. 

