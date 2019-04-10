0 Nearly $100K awarded to people who provided tips to Crime Stoppers in 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Calling 528-CASH led to thousands of dollars in rewards, and hundreds of arrests in the past year.

Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County awarded close to $100,000 to more than 250 tipsters in 2018.

The executive director, Buddy Chapman, said they have been extremely successful.

“We actually catch around 30 to 45 people a month,” Chapman said. “That’s extraordinary, but we still have more crimes than we should.”

The tips led to 290 arrests and 241 cases solved. Twelve of the cases were homicide investigations.

One of them was Laylah Washington’s murder.

The tip came more than a year after she was killed and dozens of pleas for information. Someone came forward and two suspects were charged – one with murder, one with accessory after the fact. That payout was $20,000.

Crime Stoppers contributed $1,000, and the rest of the money was put in by the city, state, churches and members of the community.

“If everyone in this city would tell me everything they know, we could bring crime to its knees,” Chapman said.

Chapman started Crime Stoppers in 1981 while he was the director of the Memphis Police Department.

You can call Crime Stoppers, remain anonymous and give them a tip about anything from a fleeing fugitive to homicide suspect.

“I do all the payouts personally,” Chapman said. “I ask you two questions: What is your tip number and what did you call about?”

Crime Stoppers pays anywhere from $150 to $1,000 per tip. Everyone is eligible for the cash reward.

Chapman said he gets a similar call a few times a year.

“’Would I get a reward if I turn myself in?’” Chapman said some people ask. “The answer there is absolutely.”

With those tips, police seized more than $41,000. The number to call with a tip is 901-528-CASH.

