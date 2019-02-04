0 Nearly 14 pounds of weed found during traffic stop on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers found nearly 14 pounds of weed during a traffic stop on I-40 early Sunday morning.

The traffic stop happened at 5:46 that morning on I-40 at mile marker 23.

Police said the driver was pulled over because the registration tag was illegally displayed. The driver was also traveling in the left lane and needed to be driving in the right lane unless passing.

Once the driver pulled over, he told the officer that the Nissan Frontier was a friend's car and they were coming from California. Then the driver gave the officer his Californa license plate.

When the officer returned to the vehicle, Jacob Wilson, the driver, told the officer that he bought the car from a friend for $2,500 - therefore he didn't have insurance for the vehicle.

The officer asked the driver if there were any illegal items in the car, he responded, "not that he knows of." Wilson also told the officer that he didn't have the keys to the trunk of the vehicle.

That's when police asked for permission to search the car - but Wilson declined consent. So police called a K9 to the scene.

At that point, Wilson told police that he did not want to wait for the K9 to arrive, so he gave the officers consent to search the car.

Wilson repeated to the officer that he didn't know if anything illegal was in the vehicle.

Eventually, the K9 officer made the scene and positively identified drugs in the bed of the truck.

An agent cut the lock with bolt cutters and found a large black trash bag with weed and a clear bag with HASH and a bag of cookies.

Wilson and the passenger were taken to 201 Poplar.

The weed tested positive for THC and weighed 13.34 pounds. The HASH weighed 241.4 grams.

