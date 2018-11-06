Nearly 2,000 customers without power across Memphis as storms move through area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly 2,000 customers are without power across Memphis as storms – including tornado watches and warnings – are moving through the Mid-South.
According to MLGW, there are 12 outages reported affecting around 1,900 customers in Memphis.
The biggest area that is being affected is downtown, with over 1,000 customers currently without power.
MLGW said the estimated repair time is 10:30 p.m.
People from downtown to Orange Mound to East Memphis are being affected.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
