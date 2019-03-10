  • Nearly 2,000 MLGW customers without power across Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly 2,000 MLGW customers are currently without power across the Memphis area.

    Most of the outages reported are in the Downtown and Frayser area. 

    >> Tornado watch issued for entire FOX13 viewing area, damaging winds are primary risk

    According to the MLGW outage map, many of the outages were reported around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

    At this time, it hasn't been determined when the power will be restored.

    MLGW is aware of the outages that have been reported.  Please call 544-6500 to report additional outages.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories