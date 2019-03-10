Nearly 2,000 MLGW customers without power across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly 2,000 MLGW customers are currently without power across the Memphis area.
Most of the outages reported are in the Downtown and Frayser area.
>> Tornado watch issued for entire FOX13 viewing area, damaging winds are primary risk
According to the MLGW outage map, many of the outages were reported around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.
At this time, it hasn't been determined when the power will be restored.
MLGW is aware of the outages that have been reported. Please call 544-6500 to report additional outages.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Local sheriff candidate accused of forging signatures of dead people, felons to get on ballot
- Sources identify man responsible for barricade situation in Memphis neighborhood
- Video: Arkansas officer fires at driver through windshield 15 times
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}