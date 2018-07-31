  • Nearly 20,000 students still need to register for school in Shelby County

    By: Tom Dees

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Parents of students at Shelby County Schools are getting ready up for the back to school season. 

    If you have the right documents for your child, they can get registered today.

    "Like your birth certificate, immunization records, proof of address or lease or mortgage document, and then a utility bill that has their address," according to Dr. Michael Miles of Treadwell Elementary. 

    About 140 students haven’t been registered at Treadwell Elementary. The school is expecting 700 students this year.

    Countywide, it's estimated that nearly 20,000 students are not yet registered. That means many students won't show up until after Labor Day.

    "We need them to get their supplies and the registration list," said Assistant Principal Kandra Jackson.

    SCS needs parents to get their children registered by Friday so they can be ready for class on Monday.

