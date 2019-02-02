0 Nearly 200 people show up to fake immigration court hearings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly 200 people showed up at the immigration court in Memphis for hearings on Thursday – only to find out those hearings didn’t exist.

This was one of several fake court days that have happened across the country over the past few months.

“It was pretty hectic. The security guards and the court administrator were trying to determine who actually had a court hearing and who didn’t,” said Erica Tamariz, an immigration attorney in Memphis.

FOX13 obtained a copy of one of those notices to appear with a “fake date.” Tamariz said immigration proceedings can't start until this form is filed with immigration court.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 reached out to the Department of Justice to figure out what happened.

In a statement from the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees immigration court, a spokesperson said the government shutdown played a role in the confusion.

“In some cases, the cases had been rescheduled to another date, but the lapse in appropriations prevented the immigration courts from issuing new hearing notices far enough in advance of the prior hearing date. In other cases, EOIR did not receive the Notice to Appear (NTA) in a timely manner.”

But Tamariz said this wasn't the first time has happened in Memphis. She said she started noticing these fake dates as early as last October.

“None of these people were actually scheduled for hearings but we started seeing the same dates over and over,” she said.

Tamariz said a recent Supreme Court ruling required the Department of Homeland Security to put a date and time on these notices.

“One effect to that is DHS said ok we’re going to put dates on here. They hadn’t worked things out with court to find real dates, they were just putting random dates on everything,” said Tamariz.

After this week's chaos in Memphis and across the country, Tamariz said DOJ has assured immigration attorneys this won’t happened again.

“Now they do have a system where DHS can access court dates,” she said. “The system was rolled out toward the end of December right before the government shutdown, so we'll see if it actually works out of not.”

You can also call this hotline at 1-800-898-7180 to confirm your court hearing with immigration court.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.