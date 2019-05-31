0 Nearly 200 Shelby County corrections deputies still waiting for mental reevaluations

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Nearly 200 Shelby County Corrections deputies are still waiting for psychological retesting.

This comes months after learning the person testing them – Dr. Charles Kenny – was unlicensed.

And testing is a priority – 40 percent of officers report they have experienced an event so frightening, horrible or upsetting at work that they have had nightmares about it.

Deputies said they have 188 officers waiting for retesting, and that could begin late next month.

“This is a priority. Based on the simple fact of the nature of people we’re dealing with,” said Kirk Field, chief jailer at SCSO.

It is a high-stress job that can leave even the psychologically fit in trouble, facing depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.

SCSO announced 209 deputies all successfully retested. None failed the exam, and each deputy kept their job.

A representative with the sheriff’s office told FOX13 they don’t have to retest corrections officers.

However, Field said he plans to – just to be safe.

“We have not heard from the state, so we’re being proactive to make sure they’re in compliance,” Field said.

The sheriff’s office plans to reestablish its own HR department to make sure their deputies are ready.

