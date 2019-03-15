Nearly 30 guns found in Shelby County Schools last year, documents show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers seized nearly 30 guns last school year and so far this year.
Most of the guns were found because of tips. However, many of them were loaded and hidden in students’ backpacks.
FOX13 obtained reports from SCS about gun recovery incidents.
Last school year, all 18 guns were found at high schools. Most of them were recovered outside of the classroom or in the parking lot.
But this year, eight guns were recovered at every level, including elementary schools.
Most of these guns were also found inside the classroom. One was even seized from a student’s locker.
During one incident, a student brought their grandparent’s loaded gun to school and officers found it after the grandparent showed up to school because it was missing.
