Nearly 400 people sleep in local homeless shelters during frigid weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly 400 people spent the night at the Memphis Union Mission homeless shelter on Sunday. Staff said that's about 45 more people than usual.
The Salvation Army, which helps women and children, hit capacity over the weekend too and now staff are trying to find extra beds to fit even more people.
The city's Office of Emergency Management also opened a warming center from Saturday night to Monday morning.
During the months of December through February, the City of Memphis OEM and Fire Services will monitor National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts and notices for winter advisories or warnings. City staff said, “When forecasts indicate three or more consecutive days of low temperatures below 20° F Warming Stations will be established.”
FOX13 talked with people in Midtown about this policy and they believe waiting for 20° weather is too harsh.
“I think 20 is too low. People could be injured by 32°certainly - that’s freezing,” said Valia Oliver who lives in Midtown.
Memphis Union Mission staff said all their facilities maintain several days’ worth of food at one time and the group starts the winter season with 1000 blankets those who need them but there's still more need
The Memphis Union Mission is building a new facility to accommodate more people but, in the meantime, some believe officials need to think of more creative ways to keep people warm
“We could be using schools, we could be using more of the churches, probably community centers as well,” said Oliver.
