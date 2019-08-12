0 Nearly 8,000 students with SCS are headed back to school

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County students from more than 130 schools are headed back to school.

FOX13 spent the morning at Delano Optional Elementary School where teachers and students are fired up about going back to school.

Community members, teachers, and a drummer greeted the students in grand fashion as they came to school today.

Principal Shadonica Scruggs was fired up about the arrival. "Oh my goodness! We are so excited here at Delano Optional school! We have the welcoming committee, and we have the pep rally going on… we are so excited we want them hyped up."

Dr. Scruggs shared with us that doing this starts the school year off right.

"It does set the tone. It gets the boys and girls excited and it gets the teachers excited. The learning is more acceptable and it's fun, and they are just going to have a fantastic time here at Delano Optional Elementary School."

Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray stopped by to tell the kids to read every day.

"We want them to read, read, read! Because our 3rd grade commitment is to make sure all students are reading at 3rd grade level by the time they are 3rd grade."

The principal shared with me that having the community behind the school is important.

"The community is excited, and the parents are excited! This is what they want! They have a lot of pride in the Frayser community and to be a part of that for Delano optional school that is amazing," Principal Scruggs said.

If you have not registered your child for school, you can still register at the Shelby County School board between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

You can also get your child's vaccinations there from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for free.

