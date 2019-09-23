Nearly a dozen arrested after 'disturbance' at youth detention center

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - The investigation continues this morning after a disturbance left a juvenile facility on high alert.
FOX13 learned 11 18-year-olds have been arrested. According to the Tennessee Department of Children's Services,
The Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville in Fayette County.
FOX13 was the only news crew on the scene as state troopers secured the facility.
According to DCS, they called for law enforcement assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Tennessee Highway Patrol secured the perimeter of the campus and sent strike teams. Air support was also provided.
This is still an ongoing and active investigation.
