Nearly a dozen SCSO employees being decontaminated after fentanyl found on man being booked in 201

Multiple Shelby County deputies are being decontaminated following finding a dangerous drug on a man being booked into jail.
According to a tweet by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, "eleven SCSO employees (1 deputy sheriff & 10 corrections deputies) are undergoing decontamination" after fentanyl was found on a man being booked into jail.
One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The Memphis Fire Department is on the scene to help with decontaminating the jail intake area.
Eleven SCSO employees (1 deputy sheriff & 10 corrections deputies) are undergoing decontamination after Fentayl was discovered on a man being booked in the jail. Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene and is currently decontaminating the jail’s intake area. pic.twitter.com/MEXMbnheyU— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) August 1, 2019
