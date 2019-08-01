  • Nearly a dozen SCSO employees being decontaminated after fentanyl found on man being booked in 201

    Updated:

    Multiple Shelby County deputies are being decontaminated following finding a dangerous drug on a man being booked into jail. 

    According to a tweet by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office,  "eleven SCSO employees (1 deputy sheriff & 10 corrections deputies) are undergoing decontamination" after fentanyl was found on a man being booked into jail.  

    One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

    The Memphis Fire Department is on the scene to help with decontaminating the jail intake area. 

