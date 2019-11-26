Neck and face of elderly woman injured after she was attacked, robbed in the Mid-South

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - Multiple suspects are on the run after police said an elderly woman was attacked and robbed.
Officers with the Dyersburg Police Department were called to the 2000 block of St. John Ave. Friday night around 10:00.
The elderly woman told police she parked her car and began walking towards her home when she was attacked from behind.
After the attack, police said the woman had non-life threatening injures on her face and neck. The victim also told police multiple suspects were involved in this incident.
Dyersburg investigators believe the motive of the robbery was to steal the woman's purse. She was able to fight the attackers off and flee the scene.
The suspects were wearing all black clothing with face masks. The race of the suspects is unknown, according to police.
Police told FOX13 the suspects were last seen near Ozment Road in Dyersburg.
If you have any information on this case, please contact the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-8477.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}