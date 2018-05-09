  • Need a job? Justin Timberlake is hiring

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Do you need a job? Are you looking for some extra money to put in your pocket? Well, Memphis great Justin Timberlake is looking to hire. 

    Timberlake is looking to hire a social media coordinator for Timberlake's Man of the Woods Tour through Live Nation Entertainment.

    Trending stories:

    How can you apply and participate? 

    Make and post a video on LinkedIn telling Timberlake why you should win and use the hashtag #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest in your post copy before 11:59 pm PT on Sunday, May 13. You must be 18 or older, a resident of the United States, and have a valid LinkedIn profile.

    For more info, click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Need a job? Justin Timberlake is hiring

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hard Rock hires 3,000th worker for Atlantic City casino