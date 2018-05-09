Need a job? Justin Timberlake is hiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Do you need a job? Are you looking for some extra money to put in your pocket? Well, Memphis great Justin Timberlake is looking to hire.
Timberlake is looking to hire a social media coordinator for Timberlake's Man of the Woods Tour through Live Nation Entertainment.
Trending stories:
- Florida grandma, 95, sent to jail for slipper slap, police say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
How can you apply and participate?
Make and post a video on LinkedIn telling Timberlake why you should win and use the hashtag #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest in your post copy before 11:59 pm PT on Sunday, May 13. You must be 18 or older, a resident of the United States, and have a valid LinkedIn profile.
For more info, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}