MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Monday morning fire left a 67-year-old man dead because of an extension cord.
Abraham Clay was found in his bathroom unresponsive after fire crews arrived at his Alameda Ave. home in North Memphis.
Crews were dispatched about 10:02 a.m. when heavy smoke was reported. Firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the one-story wood structure, officials said.
The fire was under control by 10:49 a.m.
Fire officials do not know if the resident had working smoke detectors and estimated damage is about $30,000. The cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty extension cord in the bedroom, according to officials.
Clay was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition with second and third-degree burns. He was later pronounced dead.
The cause of death is pending the Shelby County's Medical Examiner's report.
Memphis Fire Department wants to remind residents to maintain working smoke detectors and check them once a month.
