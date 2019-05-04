Neighbor shoots pitbull to death after it attacked elderly woman in Cordova, police say

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a pitbull was shot to death after attacking an elderly woman in Cordova.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of Old Post Road.
Investigators said the dog was attacking an elderly woman when a neighbor shot and killed it.
The victim – who was not identified by police – suffered minor lacerations.
The pitbull was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Officers are on the scene at 8700 Old Post Rd in the Appling Farms Station where a neighbor has reportedly shot a pitbull who was attacking an elderly female neighbor. The elderly victim suffered minor lacerations. The dog is deceased. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 4, 2019
