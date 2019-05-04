  • Neighbor shoots pitbull to death after it attacked elderly woman in Cordova, police say

    Updated:

    CORDOVA, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a pitbull was shot to death after attacking an elderly woman in Cordova.

    According to MPD, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of Old Post Road. 

    Investigators said the dog was attacking an elderly woman when a neighbor shot and killed it.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The victim – who was not identified by police – suffered minor lacerations. 

    The pitbull was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    This is an ongoing investigation. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories