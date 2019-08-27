0 Neighbors call abandoned home in South Memphis an eyesore, say 311 has done nothing to help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An abandoned home in one South Memphis neighborhood has become an eyesore, according to neighbors.

They told FOX13 they have complained to the City of Memphis' 311 hotline but said nothing has been done.

The home is on North Manassas.

FOX13 investigative reporter Greg Coy found out the city can't do much because the future of the home is tied up in environmental court. That means the city can't mow the overgrown grass and weeds, and tearing down the home is out of the question.

The explanations may make sense if you're a lawyer, but not for the people who live next door.

"It has been vacant for about a year or two, and they have not come out and done anything about it," said Herbert Coleman.

Coleman also said neighbors started making calls about the overgrown grass back in June.

FOX13 found out the property is for sale. The owners owe more than $2,200 in back property taxes. Records show they have not paid their taxes since 2014.

The place is in such bad condition it could be condemned in Shelby County Environmental Court.

"Anything could be up in here. You can walk by here and get bit by a snake," Coleman said.

He and other neighbors said they want immediate action. But they will have to wait.

The judge could allow the city to hire a contractor to mow the property but condemning it might take longer.

Environmental court is set to take up the issue Thursday.

