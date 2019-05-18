0 Neighbors concerned after night of violence in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A woman is scared for her safety after deputies said someone fired several shots near her home in Shelby County.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday off Schanna Drive.

According to the report, Shelby County deputies found 17 shell casings on the ground.

One bullet even hit a neighbor’s window.

"There was a whole lot of them, an uncountable amount of gunshots," said the neighbor.

The neighbor did not want to show her face because she's scared. She said she's heard gunshots at night over the past few months.

"We've lived here for 15 years, we own our house. We shouldn’t have to deal with this," said the neighbor.

FOX13 tried to talk to the homeowner who had a bullet in the window, but they did not want to give a comment.

Deputies said luckily no one was hurt during the shooting.

The neighbor who talked to FOX13 said she found bullet holes on the ground in her front yard.

"It's just out of control and ridiculous, we just want to live our lives in peace," said the neighbor.

Officers have not made any arrests.

The neighbor said she'd like to see more officers on her street.

"It's too much, there are kids that live over here someone is going to get hurt, someone is going to get hurt," said the neighbor.

Deputies are still searching for the suspected shooter or shooters.

If you have any information, call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

