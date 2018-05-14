0 Neighbors demand answers, says the city has 'forgotten' about a major park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People in Hickory Hill are demanding answers from the City of Memphis after learning their community park will not have any city sponsored summer programs this summers.

Hickory Hill Community organizer Helen Collins said this park on Raines Rd. is being neglected by the city.

"This park is a lot like Hickory Hill and you know how we are the forgotten,” Collins said.

Collins said this park which is surrounded by several neighborhoods won’t have a city sponsored summer camp.

The city told me camps at parks is a new program that rolled out this year and only 24 out of the 160 city’s parks.

"The person I really want back here is Mayor Strickland,” Collins said.

We walked through the park with Collins and two MPD officers from the Raines police station.

Collins told FOX13 a section of the walking trail, where weeds are knee high, is where crime usually happens.

"Walk back here if you want to… You would've got snatched up and shot at,” Collins said.

We went to the city for answers about the tall grass and at the need for new turf for the play area. The city says they’re are working on it.

Collins said she’s already put in motion a plan to gather volunteers to clean the park.

"What I am doing now is we are going to clean this park up so that we can get it operational for them to use,” Collins said.

Collins said the city needs to do better for this park before children find trouble.

