Neighbors excited about new development plans for Midtown townhomes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There is a compromise over plans for some new Midtown townhomes. In March, FOX13 told you people who live off Jefferson Avenue were upset about the four-unit development.
ORIGINAL STORY: Mid-South residents express disappointment with new townhome construction
Now, the developer has brought updated plans to the Memphis City Council.
The townhomes will now be three units and two stories high. People who live off Jefferson Avenue told FOX13 they are happy with the new plan.
“Once the opposition became obvious, we found a way to compromise with neighbors,” said Ricardo Heros who owns the property. He said the new design changes the townhomes from four to three units.
This change was approved during the city council meeting.
“It will look and feel more like the fabric of our neighborhood, the character of Midtown,” Heros said.
Sharon Younger is happy with the new design. Back in March, she spoke out against the four-unit townhomes because she said it did not fit the neighborhood.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Authorities make arrest after woman found shot in head, killed at north Mississippi home
- Woman visiting from out of town nearly abducted near Beale Street, police say
- Local high school student becomes valedictorian, earns $3 million in scholarships all while homeless
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
She said she’s learned a lot from this experience.
“It does matter, it’s about the feel and experience of the neighborhood. I think our whole neighborhood learned a lot about how the code is and how it keeps a neighborhood functioning,” Younger said.
Heros said the construction for the new townhomes will start in June. The other townhomes across the street are two weeks from being finished.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}