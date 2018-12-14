0 Neighbors fear for their life after a shootout in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A shootout on Bartlett leaves some homeowners in fear.

“At that time, I just heard gunshots,” according to a woman in the area.

Although she did not want to be identified for her own safety concerns, she told FOX13 she heard the gunshots last week.

She says a group of men are accused from cars near Yale and Old Brownsville in Bartlett.

Barrtlett Police said the shooting happened last Tuesday near Coachouse Cv. when one of the victims were alerted by his security cameras that the group was outside – stealing from his vehicle.

When he went outside, they shot at him several times.

Two bullets were found inside his home, three shell casings were found outside.

Investigators say when the suspects fled the scene, they jumped the fence into a neighboring neighborhood – then stumbled upon their next victim.

An unidentified man who just got home from work heard the shots and grabbed his gun. He saw the suspect and told them to ‘freeze!’

However, one of the suspects fired a shot before the other man fired.

Neighbors told FOX13 the crime in Bartlett seems to be overlooked.

“We’re tired of it you know. This community is tired of it,” a neighbor said.

If you know who the suspects are, contact Bartlett Police.

