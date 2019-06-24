0 Neighbors felt 'trapped' after storms caused fallen tree branches to block Memphis road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Whitehaven homeowners said they feel trapped after tree branches fell in the middle of their street near Shelby Drive Monday morning.

The heavy rain and strong winds are to blame, and it isn’t the first time those neighbors have had to deal with that problem.

RELATED: More than 3,000 MLGW customers experienced power outages Monday morning

Residents said this is a common problem on their street. They said branches fell in the middle of the street around 2 a.m. Monday, and they are not confident they are going to be removed any time soon.

Right now, the branches are blocking the corner of Enfield and Auburn Road in Whitehaven.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“I heard the tree snap… and right after that, I guess another tree fell somewhere and the power went out,” said homeowner Will Smith.

Smith, who moved into the area more than 20 years ago, said this is nothing new.

“It’s always a tree falling and that wouldn’t be the first tree to fall this way. We had one to fall here, they had some to fall there, it’s always a problem when it’s a heavy storm,” Smith said.

Last week, nearly 40,000 people lost power across Memphis after heavy storms rolled through.

On Sunday, 8,000 customers lost power, and about 3,000 MLGW customers experienced the same problem Monday.

Neighbors told FOX13 in the past, it took the city weeks to cut down the trees after heavy storms.

MLGW officials said they are working as quickly as possible to get the power restored and removed downed trees.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.