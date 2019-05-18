0 Neighbors, first responders use bat, car to rescue 2 infants from burning apartment in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. - Thanks to the quick thinking of emergency responders and neighbors that rallied around the scene, two infants were rescued from a burning apartment building in Covington.

According to a release from fire officials, the call first came in around 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Broadmeadow Place Apartments, saying there were children trapped inside.

Two infants injured in a Covington house fire have been flown here to @LeBonheurChild. Both expected to be okay.



Community residents quickly stepped in with emergency responders to rescue the babies. Fire officials said the efforts of everyone involved was to thank.

One woman provided a baseball bat, so they could bust the window open to the apartment. One man used his own car to scale the second-story window and climb inside to get to the infants.

Several witnesses told FOX13 it took the effot of multiple community members in addition to officers to get the children out.

We spoke with one of the men who climbed on top of the car to get inside the structure and get the babies out.

Investigators confirmed the two infants had to be taken to Le Bonheur, but they are expected to survive.

Police also said two police officers who ran into the building also had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They are also expected to be okay.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, they extinguished the fire quickly and contained it to only one apartment.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

