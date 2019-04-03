Neighbors frustrated by increase of violent crime in Binghampton despite 10 new SkyCop cameras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several recent incidents of violent crimes in a Memphis neighborhood has neighbors concerned.
Ten SkyCop cameras were installed in Binghampton at the end of 2018 – used as a tool to help reduce crime in a particular area.
However, four months into the new year, some people who live there told FOX13 the cameras have not been working.
On the corner of Pope and Johnson Avenue, there are messages painted on the side of a convenience store: Love is stronger than hate; Stop the violence; and We Are Family.
At the same cross-street, the flashing blue lights are also noticeable. It is one of the 10 SkyCop cameras in the Binghampton neighborhood.
FOX13 was there when those cameras were installed in December 2018. At that point, police reported nearly 300 incidents over the past three months:
- 172 burglaries
- 65 aggravated assaults
- 39 drug-related incidents
For the first three months of 2019, there were more than 460 incidents – despite the SkyCop cameras:
- 72 simple assaults
- 55 auto thefts
- 45 shoplifting
- 34 burglaries
- 17 aggravated assaults
The number of burglaries and aggravated assaults decreased significantly. However, there has been an increase in violent crimes.
There was a shooting on Yale Street on Monday. A man was found shot to death in a car Sunday on McAdoo Avenue. And a shooting victim was found along Carpenter on March 20.
Neighbors told FOX13 they would rather see more police officers patrolling their streets than more cameras.
