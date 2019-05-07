0 Neighbors on edge after FBI agents armed with AR-15s raid DeSoto County home

DESOTO CO., Miss. - FBI agents swarmed a DeSoto County home just outside of Hernando early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said they heard loud bangs as flash grenades went off nearby. The house was stormed by heavily armed agents around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

FBI officials are only saying they were serving a search warrant. It did involve a case out of their Memphis office.

Otis Skipper lives next door to the home the FBI raided at the corner of Jaybird and Thousand Oaks Drive.

“I don’t know what was going on, just a bunch of guys walking across my front yard with AR-15s you know,” said Skipper.

About 20 undercover cars lined the streets and the driveway of the home. Through the morning, FBI agents moved in and out of the house with what appeared to be documents and evidence bags.

Agents also searched a white truck in the driveway.

Neighbors told FOX13 they were digging in flower beds and even put a ladder up on the house.

With that said, neighbors said the house is quiet and the people who live there have lived there for about two years.

Through public records we have been able to find a phone number for the person who owns the property.

FOX13 reached out to them but haven’t heard back yet.

