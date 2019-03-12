0 Neighbors on edge after man tried to rape woman in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Neighbors are on edge after a suspect tried to rape and rob a woman outside her home off Goodlett Street.

Officer said the woman was unloading her car last Tuesday when a man approached her with a knife and demanded money.

When she didn’t give him money, he tried to rape her.

“Yeah it’s definitely surprising, we don’t usually have these things happening in this neighborhood,” said Jacob Thomas who lives off Goodlett.

A neighbor told FOX13 he heard the woman scream.

He said the man tried to drag her to an abandoned home off Douglas, but luckily neighbors were able to step in and save her life.

Police said the suspect was driving a yellow Dodge pickup truck that was last seen driving southbound on Goodlett from Douglas.

“We moved here because it was in-between the two campuses and relatively safe so it is surprising to hear that,” said Thomas.

Officers said he is 5-foot-10 man, medium build, with a low haircut and a thin beard.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie with red writing on the front. He drove off in a yellow, two-door pickup truck with ‘Dodge’ written on the tailgate in red letters.

“Sorry that happened but that is very concerning for sure,” said resident Hunter Peery.

Peery said he’s lived in the neighborhood for five years without any problems, but he still makes sure his fiancé is safe before she leaves the house.

“She calls me when she leaves the house and even when I’m right here, so we try to be proactive about that type of thing,” said Peery.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

