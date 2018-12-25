0 Neighbors' rescue attempt too late as 4 people killed, 2 hurt in Collierville house fire

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Four people died, including three teenagers, and two were injured after a fire tore through a Collierville home Sunday night.

And a man who tried to save the victims who were killed said he did everything he could to help.

It happened in the 600 block of Autumn Winds Drive in Collierville around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Some of the home is now boarded up, hours after the tragic deaths of the four victims, who were identified by the Collierville Bible Church Monday:

Kari Courdiet, 46

Sharron Naik

Joy Naik

Aaron Naik

The teens killed in the fire were 14, 15 and 17-years-old.

The Coudriet family was hosting them for Christmas while their parents were on a Missionary trip to India.

The teens' father, who is a pastor in India, sent them to French Camp Academy so they could be protected, according to the school’s athletic Facebook Page.

Neighbors said the teens and the family they were staying with were the nicest people you would ever meet.

Scott Symons said he and a neighbor tried to save the family after seeing heavy smoke from the house, but it was too late.

They tried to rescue the family with a ladder, but the smoke was too heavy.

“By the time we already come out of the house, we heard them yell and the house was, you know, a blaze,” said Symons.

Neighbors did not hold back tears when driving and walking by the home.

People in the community have been coming by the house throughout the day to place balloons and much more.

One man even placed six candles in front of the house. Each candle represents the six victims in the deadly fire.

Danny and Cole Coudriet made it out of the home, but they were both taken to the hospital. Officials said they’re expected to be okay.

