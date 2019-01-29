0 Neighbors upset over illegal tire dumping in the Mid-South

The City of Memphis is looking into illegal tire dumping off Florida St. near McLemore Ave.

The city said they can remove the tires on the side of the road, but need people should contact the property owner to get rid of the tires on the property.

A viewer called FOX13 to complain about the tires being an eyesore in their neighborhood.

“We literally collect tens of hundreds of thousands of tires a year from curbside collection or illegal dumping and it’s a challenge,” said Public Works director Robert Knecht.

Knecht said code enforcement is looking into the issue.

The tires were dumped a few minutes away from where tire redemption program took place. Over 50,000 tires were collected by the city during the program.

“It’s probable that the person carrying the tires we had closed the event and they didn’t want to properly dispose of them and went and found the most convenient location,” said Knecht

He said the tires on the side of Florida St. will be removed by city crews but the other tires are on private property.

“Determining ownership and giving them notice is our first process we have to do that first, government can’t just go on private property and do whatever it wants,” said Knecht.

If the city doesn’t hear from the property owner they are cited and required to show up in court.

People can contact the city by calling 311 if they find tires on public property.

“They can take pictures and they can document any vehicle tag any description they have to report to allows us to take action,” said Knecht.

Illegal tire dumping is a felony.

To contact the city it's pretty easy to call 311.

