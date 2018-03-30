0 Neighbors upset over proposed landfill in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Plans to build landfill and recycling center for construction waste and yard debris in Whitehaven prompted hundreds to give up their Friday evening for a community meeting.

“We hope with all our heart that God is going to say no,” said Martha Benson.

She is lifelong member of Longstreet United Methodist Church and doesn’t want the open acres behind her church used for the project.

Benson told FOX13, “They want to put a dump back there and we don't want a dump back there."

Such are the opinions of many people FOX13 spoke with in Whitehaven about a proposed landfill and recycling center at the corner of Holmes and Shelby Drive, close to the airport and industrial sites.

"We really don’t want another dump site in district 3, period in Whitehaven,” said Memphis City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson who represents that area.

FOX13 spoke to the developer, Norman Brown the 3rd over the phone.

He hopes to educate people in that area that his company's landfill will accept only housing and construction debris, some yard waste, no hazardous materials and no household garbage.

"They are environmentally friendly. We don't have any environmental issues resulting from the recycled material and burying what we can't use."

Brown told FOX13 the landfill will have 24-hour security, barrier of trees and an entrance that won't add to extra heavy trucks on the road.

He also said his company is in the business of recycling the waste and what’s left over will be covered over with dirt.

"Then people will understand this a good way to go about it."

Brown is optimistic and so if the councilwoman who is working to stop it.

"All we need is seven votes on the city council and I am one,” said Councilwoman Robinson.

