0 New $29 million middle school in DeSoto County to relieve traffic and overcrowding, officials say

LEWISBURG, Miss. - A new middle school is in the works for Lewisburg, Mississippi.

That new school should relieve both traffic trouble and overcrowding at Lewisburg Schools. FOX13 spoke to Superintendent Cory Uselton about how the new school will relieve overcrowding at multiple schools.

The new Lewisburg middle school is going to be built on 77 acres of land near Cockrum, Miss. Officials said it will be completed by Fall 2021.

Uselton said by converting the current middle school into an intermediate school it gives Lewisburg Schools room to grow.

They didn't have an intermediate school before.

"Lewisburg Primary will be kindergarten and first. Currently, they have kindergarten and second grade. Lewisburg Elementary will pick up the second graders and keep the third graders, and then the 4th and 5th graders will go to what will be Lewisburg Intermediate School. That is where Lewisburg Middle is now," Uselton said.

Right now, all of Lewisburg's schools are in one campus area. Breaking that up may make things feel less like family with the new middle school nine miles away.

However, it is expected to help traffic.

"It will cut down on a lot of the traffic in that area that is focused on that one campus. Twenty-five percent of the students who go to Lewisburg go to the middle school, and that will cut down on 25 percent of the traffic," Uselton said.

The Lewisburg Schools area has grown 13 percent in two years. The primary school and elementary school have both been expanded the last two years.

The new Lewisburg Middle School will look very much like the old one.

The new middle school will cost $29 million and is being built without a tax increase.

