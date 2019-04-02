New 4-way stop installed in problem spot in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - There’s a new four-way stop in West Memphis.
This comes less than two weeks after a police officer was involved in a crash at the same intersection of Woods Street and Jackson Avenue on March 22.
WMPD said the officer involved in the accident was responding to another officer who called for assistance.
DeMarcus Wilburn goes through that intersection every day, and he said speeding has been an issue for years.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
“Because if you’re driving, sometimes I’ve seen personally myself, people just running stop signs going 50 miles-per-hour. So, it’s good thing that it’s here,” said Wilburn.
Shortly after the officer-involved accident, Mayor Marco McClendon turned this busy intersection into a four-way stop.
Marsha Turner, who works at the preschool across the street from the intersection, said it’s a welcomed sight. While she’s still getting used it, Turner said the four-way stop is making a difference.
“A lot of tickets being written. Police sit right [here] but traffic is slowing,” said Turner.
There’s also a new four-way stop at Pearce and Barton Avenue.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}