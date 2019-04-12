0 New additions coming to Elvis Presley Boulevard, street will look new by 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Elvis Presley Boulevard is getting a makeover from Shelby Drive to Brooks Road.

The road will be widened with bike lanes, crosswalks and sidewalks.

The mayor said this seven-year long project has taken a while because of requirements for land acquisition along Elvis Presley Boulevard.

He said three miles of Elvis Presley Boulevard will look brand new by 2024.

“The streets are going to be brand new, it’s going to look good, have greenery in it with no potholes, it will be very smooth,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

The first phase of construction starts now from Brooks Road to Commercial Parkway, which will take a year.

“We are going to widen the foot print we are going to have sidewalks,” said Public works director Robert Knecht.

Knecht said the project costs $36 to $40 million, with 80 percent coming from TDOT.

The city will pitch in 20 percent.

The project will also provide better drainage with LED lights.

“This is one of the first times we really have engaged the community to buy in to the ultimate look,” said Knecht.

The project has been in the works since 2012.

Officials said it took a while because land had to be purchased along Elvis Presley Boulevard and there were also state and federal requirements.

“When you widen a roadway you have to install new driveway entrances, you have to do utility upgrades that affect the entities, organizations and businesses,” Knecht said.

When construction starts, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction, but Knecht said that minor headache will be worth it.

“We are really hoping at the end of the day when all this is done there is a lot of excitement and a lot of happiness,” Knecht said.

The next phase of the project will be from Shelby Drive to Craft road and that will be finished by 2022.

