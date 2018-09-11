0 New admissions suspended at Bartlett assisted living facility

A Mid-South assisted living facility has suspended new admissions.

The move at the Foxbridge Assisted Living and Memory Care comes after a new complaint survey from late August.

That is where someone left an elderly resident outside for hours in the summer heat.

“I saw the investigation truck and thought hmm, my grandmother’s here and I’m concerned,” said Amanda Snyder.

Snyder told FOX13 she didn’t notice any red flags when we asked about the conditions at Foxbridge Assisted Living Home in Bartlett. Snyder’s grandmother has been living there since March.

“I mean, I’m here every day. I’ve never seen anything Questionable,” she said.

FOX13 learned admissions have been suspended after a 91-year old man staying there was found unresponsive, outside in the summer heat on the docks close to the facility.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 reached out to the employees but they did not comment and asked us to leave their property.

According to documents from the state, staff are unsure how long the man was sitting outside but say it was for several hours causing a heat stroke and dehydration.

“It’s concerning but hopefully it was just isolated. These workers here, they have a difficult job,” said Snyder.

“The times that I’ve been here, things seem on the up and up,” said Joe Donahue whose friend lives at the facility.

The man was taken to the emergency room where crews noticed he had sunburn.

“I’m shocked honestly, that doesn’t sound like the Foxbridge I know,” Snyder said.

The state is also going to require the assisted living home pay a monetary $3,000 penalty.

The state says a special monitor was appointed to review the facilities operations.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.