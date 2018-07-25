New Aldi store could be coming to Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A bigger and better Aldi grocery store will soon replace the existing location on Summer Avenue.
Customers told FOX13 the prospect of an improved store is exciting.
“I think it’s wonderful because I come way over here to shop,” Renita Berry told FOX13.
A local real estate broker representing Aldi confirmed the grocery chain has been looking for land to build a new store. The piece of property being targeted is down the street from the current location – where the old Admiral Bennbow Inn once stood.
Trending stories:
- 'I'm going to s*** in the back of your squad car,' woman says during unruly drug arrest, police say
- $15k in guns stolen from truck in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
People who live near the vacant property told FOX13 it has been without life for some time, and a new grocery store is just what the neighborhood needs.
Management at the current Aldi location did not want to comment about the potential move. We also reached out to Aldi by email for comment and are waiting to hear back.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}