    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A Memphis suburb has launched a new program aimed at keeping people safe.

    Alert Collierville is available to register your cell phone and e-mail address.

    It's a community wide notification system that will send alerts to your phone if you are in danger of being impacted by an emergency disaster.

    According to the website, the Town of Collierville has partnered with Twenty First Century Communications Inc. to create the notification system.

    The system will use Collierville's 9-1-1 database to construct the alert system.

