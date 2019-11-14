New Amazon warehouse coming to North Memphis, documents say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For more than two months, Project Iris may have been Memphis' biggest secret.
Back in August, Shelby County commissioners wouldn't say what was going to be put in a vacant lot in North Memphis.
Now we know an Amazon warehouse is coming to the site.
Documents FOX13 uncovered from the county register's office show that Amazon purchased the land for just more than $3 million.
We previously reported that the developer for the project is Seefried Industrial Properties. Seefried has built several facilities for Amazon.
The North Memphis vacant lot is just North of the Nike Distribution Center
The new warehouse is expected to bring jobs and millions in investment to the North Memphis community.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Plans unveiled to change Memphis skyline with $1 billion investment into Pinch District
- WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Surveillance video released of deadly shooting over alleged stolen chainsaw
- Pastor: Jimmy Carter walking, in 'good spirits' after brain surgery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}