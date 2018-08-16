New anticipated Cash Saver grocery store opens in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The long-anticipated arrival of Cash Saver is here, as the grocery store opened in South Memphis.
Cash Saver opened in the Southgate Shopping Center Wednesday, months after Kroger vacated the spot.
And Memphians are excited.
“I thought I would just stop by here, and I found everything I need,” said Diane Sanders, a local shopper. “I don’t have to go to Kroger.”
Cash Saver’s owner, Rick James, told FOX13 it was important to come to that particular location because of the “limited options for nutritional shopping” for the 55,000 people living in a small radius.
James said they know how to make money and answer two major issues for South Memphis families: customized selections and lower prices – using a model called “Source to Shelf.”
“That allows us to then assign the very lowest possible retail to everything in the store,” James said. “We add 10 percent at front-end to cover overhead, but the net effect is we're the lowest priced supermarket in Memphis.”
