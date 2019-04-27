0 New apartment complex planned for UofM students in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new off-campus apartment complex for students at the University of Memphis is going up just south of the campus.

It's going on land that used to be home to a McDonald's south of the railroad tracks. The project received approval Wednesday.

The Highland Townhomes will have 75 apartments and be finished in August of 2020.

With the semester almost finished, University of Memphis students are thinking about where to live next year.

Dayla Ltoe lives on campus and eventually wants her own place.

"You don’t have as much freedom as you thought you had, so it’s better to live in an apartment to have that freedom," said Ltoe.

Ltoe said she likes how it is close to the university.

"Living close enough to the university is a good idea and plus a new apartment being built will be great for everybody," said Ltoe.

Cody Fletcher is the university district development officer for the University of Memphis.

He said the project is part of the highland revitalization tax increment financing.

"The property tax revenue increase will go toward improving public infrastructure which is walkability, pedestrian safety and items like that," said Fletcher.

Fletcher said its part of the push to grow Highland Street.

"This is really one of the first developments south of the tracks which is interesting and exciting at the same time, there is a demand here students are looking for nice housing," said Fletcher.

Construction will begin once it’s approved by engineering and code enforcement.

