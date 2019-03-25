New arena in north Mississippi plans to boost economy

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. - Community leaders in Lafayette County are thrilled about their brand-new arena in north Mississippi.
FOX13 is one of the first to get a look inside the building before it opens.
Local leaders said they’re waiting for the arena to open before they start booking anyone. The opening has been delayed after a construction setback due to rain.
Margaret Franks is the director of Lafayette County’s new area, she said that she’s very impressed with the building.
“We’ve been waiting for a long time, it’s going to help the economy and bring a lot of good things to the county,” Director Franks said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The new arena on Highway 6 on the east side of town can be used for horse camps, barrel racing, concerts, archery competitions and more.
Franks said, “It’s going to bring a lot of recreation and a lot of new activities to the county.”
The arena hasn’t booked for many events yet due to the construction delay caused by the weather.
FOX13 has been told the arena will be open by May. It cost $4.5 million to build.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}