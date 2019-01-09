0 New attorneys to be hired for juvenile court detainees

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Juvenile Court staff will no longer select defense attorneys for youth detainees.

Mayor Lee Harris will hire someone to handle those duties.

This is change is one of several recommendations outlined in a recent Department of Justice report about problematic due process practices. It’ll go to county commissioners for a vote by the end of the month.

In her report, due process monitor Sandra Simkins said the panel coordinator was supposed to randomly assign defense attorneys to cases, but instead she found culture of intimidation and inappropriate influence from the court.

“Emails reveal a culture where the panel coordinator and magistrates are part of the same ‘club’ and feel free to joke among themselves and make derogatory comments about defense attorneys, for example referring to one defense attorney as ‘trailer park trash,” said Simkins.

“Those comments were disgusting and unprofessional and uncalled for,” said Bill Powell, former Shelby County criminal justice coordinator. “But I think that outlined the type of abuse that is possible in a flawed structure, so I’m hopeful with move that the mayor is successful in changing that structure.”

Powell believes the new panel coordinator shouldn’t be a current employee at Juvenile Court.

He also believes Harris and county commissioners must be explicit about who can hire, fire and evaluate the perform of the new panel coordinator.

“This position also deserves the right to do their job independently and free of interference and I would that the mayor and the commission spell out what those assurances are to give comfort to not only that person but the community that this position is free of interference,” said Powell.

Judge Dan Michael issued a statement regarding the decision:

“We have been working very hard for the past six years to address the various issues in the monitors’ reports and we continued the hard work throughout the process. Since the DOJ closed the Memorandum of Agreement, we have added additional resources to address any remaining challenges, focused on all the monitor’s reports and met with the Mayor, County Attorney Marlinee Iverson, and other stakeholders to see how we can continue to improve on our services to the children and families we serve. I feel establishing a more independent defense panel process works in the best interest of all parties and I’m extremely pleased Mayor Harris is willing to move the panel selections duties to his office.”

