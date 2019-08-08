New axe throwing, video game bar coming to Highland Strip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new bar is coming to the Highland Strip!
According to a news release, Highland Axe and Rec will open on September 4.
Six recreational axe throwing targets will be installed on the large covered back patio for constant indoor/outdoor fun at 525 S. Highland Street.
"Three massive screens and high-definition laser projectors will be along the south wall inside the converted dining room. Each will be surrounded by reservable, living room style seating for up to eight guests and the ability to choose virtually any vintage or modern video game console for group play."
Food will be 'interesting international pub food options' and craft beer, classic cocktails and jello shots will be available.
