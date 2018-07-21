0 New bar and bistro opening at former Mynt Lounge location in Memphis

A new bar and bistro opens Saturday night.

It’s taking the place of Mynt Lounge on Hacks Cross Road.

FOX13 was there when Mynt Lounge closed in late December last year after being deemed a public nuisance.

FOX13 spoke with the owner of the Chardonnay Bistro and Wine Bar, who says his lounge will cater to a more high-end crowd.

It’s a fresh start in a once troubled location.

Chris Sanders, owner of Chardonnay, said his new lounge is like no other.

“That was an unfortunate incident that happened,” Sanders said. “This is going to be totally different.”

Chardonnay Bistro and Wine Bar’s manager, Lashay Hardin, said it will cater to an upscale crowd serving dozens of wines, showcasing colorful art, and crafting exotic international dishes.

“The vibe that you get when you walk through the door, you can’t get that anywhere else,” Hardin said.

The vibe is a complete 180 from the Mynt Lounge that occupied the space the year before.

“I totally gutted it. I kind of came up with it on my own,” Sanders said. “I didn’t want to use anything from the other venue. I do my own layout, my own blueprints. I just wanted to be totally different.”

The club closed in December. According to the nuisance petition, officers responded to 344 calls for service.

That included assaults, burglaries, robberies, rapes, thefts and homicide.

“We’re bringing something totally nice and upscale to this part of town,” Sanders said. “So, we won’t have to worry about that type of stuff.”

“It’s a great community it’s right in the middle of Northern Mississippi, Germantown, Collierville,” Hardin said. “It’s in the heart of all the places where people live.”

The manager said customer service is their main priority.

“Definitely want to make sure that we give everyone a personal experience,” Hardin said.

