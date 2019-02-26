0 New bill could charge officers with felonies for turning off body cameras during encounters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Activist Hunter Demster said he’s happy to see lawmakers taking a serious look at police reform.

A new bill, proposed by Memphis democrat GA Hardaway, looks to make it a Class E Felony for Tennessee law enforcement to turn off or remove body cameras during an encounter.

As introduced, the bill would apply to officers and deputies who turn off or disable their cameras with “intent to obstruct justice.”

“I think that this bill is important, it’s one way to hold them accountable. At the end of the day, you’ve done nothing wrong. What do you have to hide?” Demster said.

Memphis Police Association treasurer Matt Cunningham said finding "intent" puts a lot of pressure on officers in high-pressure situations where they have to think quickly.

“You got that catch-clause in there. We feel that’s a pretty slippery slope, defining what intent to obstruct justice means,” Cunningham said. “Police officers do a job where transparency is vital, but officers have umpteen things to think about during an encounter.”

Much of Memphis' body cam discussion revolves around the controversial Martavious Banks shooting, where three officers turned off their body cameras before Banks was critically shot following a traffic stop.

Officer Jamarcus Jeames, who was the one who shot Banks, resigned following the incident.

Demster said after the Banks shooting, leave, resignations and reprimands just aren't enough.

“Something’s broken,” Demster said. “There’s a disconnect somewhere so we need to bridge that gap.”

FOX13 spoke with Hardaway about the bill.

He said there is still language that will be tweaked as the bill is discussed in Nashville.

